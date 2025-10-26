State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 135 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 232,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $983,161,000 after acquiring an additional 138,678 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,998,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $947,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,891,000 after acquiring an additional 189,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $280.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.78 and a 200 day moving average of $262.58. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $302.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.70.

Read Our Latest Report on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.