Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $252.92 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $253.39. The company has a market cap of $410.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.09 and a 200-day moving average of $147.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

