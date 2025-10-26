State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,696 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,647 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,042,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,734,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,549,000 after buying an additional 5,661,958 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,046,280,000 after buying an additional 6,054,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $830,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,162,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $498,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FCX shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

FCX stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

