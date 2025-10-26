Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,660,000 after purchasing an additional 265,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $249.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $252.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

