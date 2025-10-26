Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 366,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 372,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Imagine Lithium Stock Down 12.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imagine Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagine Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.