JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $124.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFM. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $148.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $106.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $1,000,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,693.55. This trade represents a 30.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,475,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,461.48. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,429 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $1,580,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $727,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $8,341,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

