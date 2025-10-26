Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 130,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.76 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.