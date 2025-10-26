Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after buying an additional 2,463,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Netflix by 37.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,560.00 to $1,510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus set a $1,410.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,352.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,094.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,207.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,187.47. The company has a market cap of $463.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $747.77 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.