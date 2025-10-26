Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $139.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.60 on Thursday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $119.02 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 97.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,215,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,686,133,000 after purchasing an additional 408,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,066,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,046,050,000 after purchasing an additional 355,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,033,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,906,000 after purchasing an additional 251,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,183,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,053,000 after purchasing an additional 274,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,731,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

