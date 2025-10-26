nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.36, with a volume of 134747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LASR. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on nLight from $27.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised nLight from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered nLight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

nLight Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 21.66%.The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at nLight

In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,083,054.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 273,118 shares in the company, valued at $7,726,508.22. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 62,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,937,091.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,319,038 shares in the company, valued at $71,866,987.62. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,980 shares of company stock worth $10,650,501. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nLight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in nLight during the first quarter worth $6,763,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of nLight by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,207,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 705,215 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in nLight during the second quarter worth $11,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in nLight during the second quarter worth $6,778,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in nLight by 29.5% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,319,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 300,924 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Articles

