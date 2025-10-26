HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on December 29th

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $28.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.
HCA Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of HCA opened at $446.58 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $461.56. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.03.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
