HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on December 29th

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $28.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Shares of HCA opened at $446.58 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $461.56. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.03.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

