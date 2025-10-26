Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Shares Up 29.6% – What’s Next?

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 29.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$190.51 and last traded at C$182.54. 299,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 501% from the average session volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$140.83.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.00.
In related news, Senior Officer John Henry Bailey sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.85, for a total transaction of C$37,976.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31 shares in the company, valued at C$3,622.35. This represents a 91.29% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.
