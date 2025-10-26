Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Trading Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 51,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 106,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 5.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.86 million, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.96 million for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 3.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1918 per share. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METCB. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 20.6% during the second quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. now owns 1,220,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 208,397 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. now owns 1,204,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 188,278 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. now owns 806,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 137,742 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 257,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

