VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

VAT Group AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.68, but opened at $43.17. VAT Group shares last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 7,491 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VACNY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of VAT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised VAT Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VAT Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

