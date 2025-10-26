Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,190,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,067,000 after acquiring an additional 474,792 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 393.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,751,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,456 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,362,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 106,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 58,732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $77.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

