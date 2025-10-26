Heirloom Wealth Management Has $297,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Heirloom Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 284,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,423,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.03 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.