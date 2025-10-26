Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 9,565 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in NMI were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth about $44,886,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 209.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,432,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,658,000 after acquiring an additional 970,551 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in NMI by 176.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 544,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,524 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in NMI by 134.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 296,557 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in NMI by 76.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 640,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,008,000 after acquiring an additional 277,318 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NMIH stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. NMI’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $783,291.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,917.60. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

