JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Acquired by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1,285.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,045,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,818,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,724,000 after purchasing an additional 720,369 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,382,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,162,000 after buying an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter.

JEPQ stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.4461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

