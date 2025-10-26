Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 2,855 Shares of Belden Inc $BDC

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Belden were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Down 0.1%

BDC stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. Belden Inc has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.30.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $671.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BDC

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.