Leeward Investments LLC MA Makes New $9.15 Million Investment in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.39. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $349.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $904,069.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,403.60. This trade represents a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $2,873,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 166,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,134,691.95. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,310 shares of company stock worth $3,958,375. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

