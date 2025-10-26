EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Shares Bought by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,456,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total transaction of $227,057.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,939.42. This represents a 91.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Wall Street Zen cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.41.

EPAM stock opened at $159.15 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

