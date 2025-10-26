Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stock Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in Evergy by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This trade represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Saturday. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.35%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

