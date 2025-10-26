Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in NiSource were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 90.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in NiSource by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NiSource from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NiSource, Inc has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $44.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

