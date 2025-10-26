Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,096,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,154,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 159.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,202,000 after purchasing an additional 756,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $255.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.26. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.