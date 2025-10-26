Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 26.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Celsius by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,303,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,789,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,575,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Celsius by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,411,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 171.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Insider Activity

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,755. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at $45,827,083.80. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 605,667 shares of company stock worth $30,065,162. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celsius from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

