Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in ExlService were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ExlService by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 48,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,532.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

