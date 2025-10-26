Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $14,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total value of $100,212.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,033.54. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $236,562.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,531.79. This trade represents a 23.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.95.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $540.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.13 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

