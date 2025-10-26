Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stake in ITT Inc. $ITT

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in ITT were worth $17,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 40.0% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth $249,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ITT by 43.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth $246,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $176.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.64 and a fifty-two week high of $185.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day moving average of $158.94.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.48 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.