Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $15.72 Million Holdings in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Hexcel by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Hexcel by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32. Hexcel Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.99 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $568,162.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,528.88. The trade was a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $59,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,395. This trade represents a 17.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

