Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Releases Earnings Results

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Saab had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

Saab Price Performance

SAABY stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. Saab has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAABY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Saab to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded Saab to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Saab

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

