Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 75 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its holdings in Welltower by 6.2% in the second quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 468,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 47.6% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $178.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.05 and a 200 day moving average of $159.30. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $180.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.Welltower’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

