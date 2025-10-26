Permian Resources Corporation $PR is Leeward Investments LLC MA’s 9th Largest Position

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,233 shares during the quarter. Permian Resources accounts for 1.4% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $26,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 12.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 30.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 18.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.32. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Permian Resources from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,555.49. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,467.10. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

