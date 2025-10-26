Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $18.67 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 765,504 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,546 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc comprises approximately 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $18,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Associated Banc by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Associated Banc by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 11.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Associated Banc by 17.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 3.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ASB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Associated Banc Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE ASB opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $386.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $87,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,566.40. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,850.72. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $494,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

