Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up 1.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $35,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 401.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 28.7% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 60,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 32.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 448,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108,779 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $245.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.18. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.50 per share, with a total value of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,911 shares in the company, valued at $19,359,718.50. This trade represents a 2.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total transaction of $195,323.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,232.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.91.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

