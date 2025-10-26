Standex International (SXI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $222.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SXI opened at $244.68 on Friday. Standex International has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $246.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,433,655. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $606,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,741.40. This trade represents a 26.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $10,401,179. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 30.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 13.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 253.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 162.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

