Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 2,291 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,528 shares of company stock worth $2,277,773 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $87.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.42 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. The firm has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

