Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE KMB opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.49 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

