iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD Shares Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $94.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $95.13.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

