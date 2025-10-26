Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,242,000 after buying an additional 2,864,863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,210,000 after buying an additional 2,692,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Lam Research by 9,978.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,041 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of LRCX opened at $151.68 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.70. The firm has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.