Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $141.62 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.22. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.51.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

