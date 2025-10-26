Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,479,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,659,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,382 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,426,316,000 after purchasing an additional 168,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,774,000 after buying an additional 115,463 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,879,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,816,000 after acquiring an additional 193,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $573.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.75.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,971 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

