Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. $PRCH

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 12.82%. Porch Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on Porch Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Porch Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

In other Porch Group news, Director Amanda L. Reierson sold 50,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $883,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,796.25. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam sold 25,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $380,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,243.11. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,700. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

