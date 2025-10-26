Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Purchases 11,730 Shares of REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. REV Group makes up approximately 6.0% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

REVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE:REVG opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $64.47.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

