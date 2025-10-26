Carnegie Investment Counsel Increases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,416,000 after buying an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after buying an additional 1,624,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after buying an additional 182,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $185.87 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $188.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average is $124.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

