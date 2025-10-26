Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 16,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 66.7% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, September 5th. Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 6.33. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $538,272.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,718,700 shares in the company, valued at $72,774,959. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $226,580.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,327.66. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,598 shares of company stock worth $3,616,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.