20,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF $EIDO Purchased by Anthracite Investment Company Inc.

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 123,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EIDO stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $317.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

