Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminvest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $85.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.73. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $86.08.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.