Whipplewood Advisors LLC Acquires 39,302 Shares of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF $ALAI

Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF (NYSEARCA:ALAI – Free Report) by 39,302.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALAI. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 33,837 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000.

Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ALAI opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.99. Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06.

Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF Profile

The Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF (ALAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in firms benefiting from developing, integrating or enabling artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The fund seeks long-term capital growth through fundamental research ALAI was launched on Apr 4, 2024 and is issued by Alger.

