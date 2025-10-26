Whipplewood Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Whipplewood Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $489.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $491.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.