Whipplewood Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF $MOTI

Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of MOTI opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.74.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

